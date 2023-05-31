Darien Reyes Barrera was born on February 27, 2023 in Corpus Christi, Texas to loving parents.
Sadly, Darien passed away on May 21, 2023 in Beeville, Texas. While his time on earth was far too short, he touched the lives of so many around him. His loss is felt deeply by his parents, as well as his grandparents and great-grandparents who all adored him. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who will never forget the happiness he brought into their lives.
Throughout his short time with us, Darien managed to make countless memories that will last forever. His positive energy was infectious and he inspired those around him to cherish each moment they have.
Although he may be gone, the impact that Darien made on those he knew will not be forgotten. May we remember the joy he brought into our lives and strive to love as fiercely as he did while we celebrate his brief but meaningful life. Rest in peace Darien Reyes Barrera - we will miss you dearly.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Plants instead of fresh flowers are appreciated to keep Darien’s memory living in our hearts.
Arrangements entrusted to Angelus Funeral Home