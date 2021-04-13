Mr. David Allan Bailey of Pettus, Texas, was born on November 7, 1952, to Barbara Lesi Bailey and Harley Bailey in Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on April 10, 2021, in Corpus Christi, Texas, at the age of 68, Mr. Bailey is most known for his master carpentry skills and was the owner/proprietor of Floorcraft by Bailey/Bailey Construction. He graduated from Odem High School in 1971; graduated with an Associates in Arts from the Bee County (Coastal Bend) College and also attended Texas A&M; was Board of Directors Bee County Coliseum in 1997; Reserve Deputy with Sheriff’s Department (11 years); member of the Optimist Club 13 years-all offices; Association of Retarded Citizens-Self Advocacy Advisor 12 years; Relief House Parent of the South Texas Children’s Home for 9 years since 2001; and was hired to teach carpentry skills to the inmates of Three Rivers, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 30 years who he married on July 28, 1990: Ginger Bailey of Pettus, Texas; sister: Diane (Randy) Harris; brother: Daniel (Gaye) Bailey and other relatives. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 10:00a.m. at Eckols Chapel with Rev. Larry Perkins of First Baptist Church of Pettus, Texas, officiating. (Services to conclude in the chapel). Graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 2:00p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ozona, Texas, with Rev. Mark Fricke of the First Baptist Church of Ozona, Texas, officiating. Memorials may be made to the STCH Ministries (Checks payable to South Texas Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1210, Beeville, TX 78104-1210; or to the Youth Fund @ First Baptist Church of Pettus, TX, 501 Hodges St. 78146.
