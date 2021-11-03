David Allen Hutchens, Jr., 75, passed away November 1, 2021, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. David was born June 4, 1946, in Mathis, Texas, to Martha Edmonds and David Allen Hutchens, Sr.
David graduated from Tuloso-Midway High School in Corpus Christi and earned an engineering degree from Texas A&I University, Kingsville where he met and married the love of his life and best friend Alison Johnson. They married July 15, 1967. In 1975, they welcomed a daughter, Heather, who made their family complete. This past July the couple celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.
David spent most of his adult life in the oilfield construction business as owner of Hutco Energy Services. Because of his love of the outdoors, he often spent his free time whitetail/mule deer hunting, quail hunting or fly fishing. David loved to entertain whether it was hosting parties in their back yard or gatherings at the ranch. He always made sure everyone had a good time. His happiest times were being “Gaga” watching his grandsons participate in their sports and activities.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Lou Jackson and his beloved precious angel granddaughter, Laura Caroline Fish.
Leaving behind to cherish many wonderful memories are his beloved wife Alison, daughter Heather and her husband Jeff of Fort Worth and his treasured grandsons Jeffrey Preston Fish, Philip Hutchens Fish and Robert Marshall Fish, his sister Rebecca Dixon and husband Don of Independence, Missouri and brother-in-law Tom Jackson of Glenrose and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Thursday, November 4th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
A celebration of David’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 5th, at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Johnnie Bond, Fred Gibbs, Ray Langley, Dr. Joe Larakers, Kyle Mansker, Dr. Lee Prowse, Bill Whitworth and Marion Williams.
Honorary pallbearers are Joe Allred, Jim Carpenter, Trent Cole, Melvin Davis, Bill Dehnert, Allen Dunn, Jon Fischer, Bill Harwood, Tom Healy, Fred Jennings, John Tucker, Jr., Ed Wallace, Weldon Wallace, Damian Welder and Randy West.
Memorial donations in David’s name can be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 www.pancan.com.
