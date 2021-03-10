David B. Morin, 74, of Karnes City, passed away on February 27, 2021, in San Antonio, Tx. He was born to Guadalupe Morin and Dominga Barrientez Morin on February 6, 1947, in Karnes City.
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Nicholas James Morin; three brothers; and one sister.
David is survived by his wife, Ninfa Sanders; children, David James (Christina) Morin, Robert Morin, Lisa (Thomas) Luna, and Darla Jean Morin; step-children, Ruben Sanders, Antonio Sanders, Rachel Sanders, and Ninfa Sanders; twenty-four grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by one brother and three sisters.
A visitation was held on from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary was recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on March 6, 2021, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City, Tx. Burial will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Rhodes Funeral Home