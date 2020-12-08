David Earl King, 80, of Mathis ,Texas passed away on December 4, 2020, after a brief illness.
David was born on November 26, 1940, to Robert and Edith King in St. Louis, Missouri. The family moved around quite a bit during David's childhood. After graduating in 1959 from high school in Dallas, Texas, he joined the United States Navy where he served proudly until he retired from Chase Field, Beeville, Texas, as a Chief Petty Officer E-7 on July 1, 1981. David enjoyed his time in the Navy and if you asked, he had some very interesting stories to tell about his service, although much of it is still classified. After his naval retirement he went on to work at Burrows Hardware for 12 years followed by another 12 years at State Bank and Trust, both in Beeville. He retired in 2005.
David Met Kathryn (Kay) in California in 1967, and they married on January 2, 1968, in Reno, Nevada. They spent 53 very happy years together. David was preceded in death by his parents. His survived by his wife Kay, his two stepsons Charles and George Phillips, both of California, his daughter Kimberly (Regan) King Conklin of South Dakota, and his three sisters Diane Klinger of Ohio, Donna Knight of Washington State, and Denise King of Illinois.
Dave and Kay moved to Mathis in 1992 to a KOA Campground that allowed them to enjoy their love of fishing and the outdoors. They joined several different camping clubs over the years and frequently went traveling. With their his and her golf carts they could often be seen driving around the camp. Visiting friends and especially enjoying the winter months when the snow birds would come down to stay.
David stayed in active contact with his friends via the internet. For those that knew David closely, there was never a truer or more loyal friend. He will be greatly missed.
A private burial service at the Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be held soon.
