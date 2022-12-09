David Elmore Holland, 76, of Clegg, Texas, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
Mr. Holland was born September 27, 1946 in Alice, Texas to Elmore Holland and Dorthy Lee (Walden) Holland. He was a graduate of Alice High School and later went into the automotive industry working as a mechanic and parts salesman at Carquest. He married Geraldene Maloney on February 14, 1975. He enjoyed bowling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmore and Dorthy Holland; and his wife, Geraldene (Maloney) Holland.
Survivors include two sisters, Lynnett (Bobby) Kinsel and Holly (Rusty) Nix; and; stepdaughter, Shelley Smith; nieces, Shannon Garrison and Rachel Schutte; and a nephew, Casey Garrison.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 2, at Clegg Cemetery.