David Kimball Clark, 26, of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of Beeville, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Kimball was born October 7, 1996 in Corpus Christi to Samuel George Clark and Cynthia Diane (Reese) Clark. He was a 2015 graduate of Clark Home School and furthered his education by attending Coastal Bend College and Tarleton State University. He was a member of Beeville Baptist Church and once he moved to Fort Worth, he faithfully attended Christ Chapel Church. He served as Regional Director of Operations at Connect Pediatrics in Fort Worth. Kimball was a young strong, loving Christian man who loved the Lord and people. He had a great passion for helping people in the health care industry and spent his life living and giving for God and others. He enjoyed game nights with family and friends and had a passion for running including marathons. Those who knew Kimball would describe him as a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam Clark and MaArlyce Clark.
Family members who will cherish fond memories of Kimball include his parents, Samuel and Cindy Clark of Beeville; three sisters, Sarah (Richard) Haley, Paige (Taylor) Flowers and Rebekah Clark; a brother, Ethan Clark; grandparents, Willie and Barbara Reese; uncle, Willie Reese Jr.; three aunts, Patricia Mettlach, Viola (Eldon) Kelough and Catherine (Michael) Vanecek; many cousins, nieces and nephews; as well as numerous friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Beeville Baptist Church with the funeral service at 11 o’clock officiated by Pastor Tim Stowe.
Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Clark, Taylor Flowers, Richard Haley, Tim Stowe, Clint Peery and Ezra Kuenzi.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Holcomb and Robert Newberry.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home