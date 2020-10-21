Mr. David Pena Mendoza, 86, of Beeville, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 19, 2020.
He was born on October 24, 1933, in Goliad, Texas, to Paulino Mendoza and Ernestina Pena. He proudly served in the United States Army, retired after 36 years with the United States Postal Service, was a member of the following organizations: Knights of Columbus, V.F.W., St. James Cursillistas, umpire and coach for the Beeville Little League.
Mr. Mendoza is survived by his children, Margaret J. (Tony) Salinas of San Marcos, Texas, David Lee (Cindy) Mendoza of Kenedy, Texas, and Kenneth Ray (Linda) Mendoza of Normanna, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Aguirre Mendoza; daughter, Mary Jane Mendoza; and grandson, Juan Gabriel Salinas.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church with the recitation of the holy rosary to follow at 7:00pm.
Mr. Mendoza will lie in repose at 9:00am at St. James Catholic Church with the funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday, October 24, 2020, with Father Jacob officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be Fred Garcia, Anthony Salinas, Santos Mendoza, David Joseph Martinez, Richard Lee Mendoza and Sammy Farias.
Honorary pallbearers will be his lifelong friend Mr. Manuel Farias and Deacon Juan Vasquez.
Treviño Funeral Home