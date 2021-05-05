David Rene Gonzales went to be with his Lord and Savior at the young age of 25 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. He went peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Beeville, Texas.
David, a lifelong Bee County resident, was born October 6, 1995, in Beeville to Francisco Benavides Gonzales Jr. and Marianita (Trevino) Gonzales. He was a 2014 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and had a love and passion for music. David was instrumental in making his family’s band, David Trevino y Los Tremendos, the huge success it is, leading as bass guitarist. He also played his electric guitar with The Heartstrings Band. In addition to being a skilled musician, he enjoyed playing video games and loved making people laugh with his jokes and funny sense of humor. His heart was as big as his dreams, and those who knew him will truly miss his big contagious smile. His favorite color was baby blue.
He was preceded in death by his father, Francisco Gonzales Jr.; and grandparents, Patricio and Felicita Trevino and Francisco and Juanita Gonzales.
Those left behind to cherish fond memories include his mother, Marianita Gonzales of Beeville; a brother, Francisco (Senaida) Gonzales of Beeville; two sisters, Michelle (David) Gonzales of Beeville and Leeann (Ismael) Gonzales, both of Beeville; five nieces; five nephews; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 3, at Angelus Funeral Home with a rosary at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Burial followed at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers were Christian Castillo, Nehemiah Cuevas, Malachi Cuevas, Alejandro Castaneda, Valente Garza, Luis Espinoza, Trey Hernandez, Mario Valasquez and Jesse Munoz.
Honorary pallbearers were David Trevino, Rene Trevino, Christopher Tapia, Joey Perez, Adam Aleman, John Daniel Camacho, Thomas Camacho Jr. and Zachary Madson.
