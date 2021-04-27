David Reyna Jr., 54, died in Houston Wednesday, April 14, 2021. He was born November 22, 1966, in Beeville to David Reyna Sr. and Sarah Hernandez Reyna. He graduated from A.C. Jones High School in the Class if 1985.
He is preceded in death by his father, David Reyna Sr.; paternal grandfather, Adan Hernandez Sr.; grandparents, Estella Villafranco Hernandez, Juan Reyna Sr. and Luz Sanchez Reyna.
Survivors include his mother, Sarah Hernandez Reyna; and brother, Damian Reyna of Beeville; his wife, Barbara Escobedo Reyna of Houston; four daughters, Estella, Cecelia, Angel, Anestasia and Anthony Boudreaux, all of Houston; his grandchildren, Adam, Leliah, Edgar and Jayden of Houston.
Services were provided by Del Pueblo Funeral Home, 6222 Antoine Dr., Houston, Texas.