David Russell Weeks, 37, died Friday, July 12, 2019.
Mr. Weeks was born April 1, 1982, in Beeville to Neal Dale and Vicky (Silva) Weeks.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Guadalupe I. Silva, Charlotte and Neal Dale Weeks Jr.
Survivors include his parents, Vicky Weeks and Gary Maier of Beeville; two sisters, Lori Campos and Candy (Aaron) Estrada, both of Beeville; a brother, Kevin McKenna of San Saba; and his grandmother, Genoveva Silva of Beeville.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
His body will lie in repose at 9 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. with Father Lukose Thirunelliparambil officiating.
Pallbearers will be Gary Maier, Kevin McKenna, Aaron Estrada, Robert Gonzales, Ramsey Gonzales and Darian Estrada.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel