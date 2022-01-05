David William Perkins, Sr. passed away on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022, at his home in Beeville Texas. He was 73.
David was born February 14, 1948, in Three Rivers, to Clarence Harrison Perkins and Dorothy Willie (Sanders) Perkins. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He married Eleanor Farrell on November 4, 2015, in Beeville, and they were faithful members of First Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Dottie Perkins; a brother, Danny Perkins; and a step-grandson, Michael Mayer.
Survivors include his loving wife, Eleanor Perkins of Beeville; a brother, James (Bianca) Perkins; sister-in-law, Jane Perkins; son, David Perkins Jr.; granddaughter, Kerenza Perkins; and great-grandchild, Alystor Perkins, all of Corpus Christi; five stepchildren; 12 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and nieces, JoAnn Garcia and Cassie Perkins.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville followed by the funeral service at 10 o’clock with Rev. Greg Traylor officiating.
Mr. Perkins will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. that afternoon at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 600 N. St. Mary’s St., Beeville, TX 78102.
