Davis William Clifford “Bill” Davis, Jr. reached his ultimate destination, the loving arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on June 22, 2021. Bill was born to William C. and Willie Zoe (Ballard) Davis on July 30, 1939, in Beeville, Texas. He married Mary Kathryn “Penny” Gratehouse on March 3, 1962, and the marriage lasted 49 years until her death in December of 2011. Bill was a devoted Christian since being led to the Lord by his wife, Penny. He has been a Baptist deacon, choir member and Sunday School teacher for over 40 years. He also served as chairman of deacons, Sunday School superintendent and served on many church committees. Bill was a Rotarian and became a Paul Harris Fellow. Making things from mesquite wood was a favorite hobby that became a home business. He always said he loved making sawdust. Bill was an A.C. Jones High School graduate, attended the University of Texas in Austin and graduated from Del Mar College in Corpus Christi. Bill had careers including a lab analyst for E. I. DuPont in Victoria, partner with his dad in Davis Sporting Goods in Beeville, partner in Beeville Office Equipment and owner of Comal Office Products in New Braunfels. He was also a carpet salesman in San Antonio, an office supply salesman for the Council Company in Goliad, a lab technician and purchasing agent for Dr. Joseph Roell and insurance salesman for Brooke Insurance. Bill completed his employment days as an Assistant Funeral Director for Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville. He also handmade cremation urns for Galloway and other area funeral homes. Bill was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother-in-law, Van and daughter-in-law, Linda. He is survived by his sons, William Clifford “Cliff” Davis, III (Acenet) of Cuero, Aaron Patrick Davis of Austin; his granddaughters, Marissa Devinney (Billy) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Ariel Davis Abdallah (Nick) of Tomball and Sophia Nicole Davis; his grandson, William Clifford Davis, IV; great-grandsons, William Russell Devinney, Aiden Tyler Devinney and Miles James Devinney; his great-granddaughter, Emma Zoe Abdallah; his brother-in-law, Mark Gratehouse of George West; his nephew, Luke Gratehouse of San Antonio; his niece, Lindsay Worthen (Zachary) of Clearfield, Utah; his two sisters, Alice Elizabeth Blanchard and Kay Stinson (Jim); his brother, Robert Leon Davis and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at First Baptist Church with Reverend Greg Traylor officiating. Entombment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Luke Gratehouse, Nick Abdallah, Gary Armstrong, Will Davis, Jimmy Johnson and Zachary Johnson. Our sincere appreciation to Patricia and Gary Armstrong and Hospice of South Texas. Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church or to the South Texas Children’s Home.
