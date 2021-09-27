BEEVILLE – Deacon Luis M. Trevino, 80, passed away on Sept. 18, 2021. He was born on Sept. 3, 1940, in Beeville, Texas, to Onesimo and Francisca (Mata) Trevino. He married Alicia Palacios on Sept. 19, 1964, in Beeville, Texas. Luis was a U.S. Marine veteran and had served 31 years as a deacon for the Diocese of Corpus Christi at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Beeville.
He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Tomas, Arturo, Reynaldo and Domingo Trevino; and two sisters, Gloria Peralez and Eliza Perez.
He is survived by his wife, Alicia P. Trevino of Beeville; one son, Robert Lee Trevino of San Antonio; two daughters, Irma Trevino of Beeville and Ruby (Derrick) Truett of Phoenix, Arizona. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Sahriah, Aaliyah, Stephen and Zachary.
Visitation will begin at 5pm on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The holy rosary will be recited at 7 pm and led by Parochial Deacon Santos Jones. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, Sept. 29, with Father Patrick Donohoe and Father Richard Gonzales as celebrants. Interment with full military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Robert Lee Trevino, Adan Perez, Robert Valencia, Ernest Moreno, Waylon Ford, and Larry Dziuk.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel