Deacon Rolando Rosalio Salazar of Banquete, Texas, was called to his eternal resting place on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the age of 77.
Rolando was born August 9, 1943, to Aurelio “Bruno” Salazar and Matilde (Garcia) Salazar in Goliad, Texas. He earned an associate’s degree in business from Bee County College. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. On September 1, 1962, he married Wanda Cherry in Sherman, Texas. He was employed as a correctional officer. As a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rolando served his church community as a permanent deacon since 1982.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruno and Matilde Salazar; a brother, Pete Salazar; two sisters, Dolores Cantu and Elva Chacon; and two brothers-in-law, Dan Gutierrez and Claudio Coronado.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include his wife of 58 years, Wanda Nell Salazar of Banquete; a brother, Ray (Maclovia) Salazar of Goliad, two sisters, Ofelia Gutierrez of Victoria and Anita Coronado of Goliad; a son, Orlando (Debbie) Salazar of Banquete; a daughter, Xann (Rick) Hinojosa of Aransas Pass; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at San Fernando de Las Flores Cemetery in Goliad.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home