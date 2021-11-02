Dean Gabbert, loving husband and father, passed away at his country home in Bee County on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the age of 73.
Dean was born May 27, 1948, in Hagerman, New Mexico, to Jesse James Gabbert and Mary Loretta (Hester) Gabbert. He married Linda Capps in Mesquite, Texas, on May 27, 1966, and was a member of the Baptist faith. He was in the construction business employed as manager with Bay LTD for 28 years. He raised game roosters for 45 years and loved to spend time with his family barbecuing and playing with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing and working in his yard. He loved to play his guitar and write songs and sing to his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Loretta Gabbert; and three brothers, Duane, Revis and Doyle Gabbert.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Linda Gabbert of Beeville; three children, Bryan Gabbert of Beeville, Christy (Darren) Akin of Rankin and Clint Gabbert of Beeville; four sisters, Joye Burns of Alabama, Norma (Dave) Sisemore of Axtell, Barbara Lento and Jeanie (Toby) Toberny, both of Ben Wheeler; one brother, Jimmy Gabbert of Beeville; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon Wednesday, November 3, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Bevans Welder officiating.
Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Gabbert, Clint Gabbert, Justin Gabbert, Chance Gabbert, Kyle Gabbert and Garret Avalos.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Gabbert, Darren Akin and Tyler Gabbert.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home