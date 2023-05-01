It is with sadness that the family of Deanna “Dee” Sue (McClendon) Kimes announces her unexpected passing on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her home in Beeville, Texas. She was 68.
Dee was born Sept. 8, 1954, in McAllen, Texas, to William Thomas McClendon and Helen Loraine (Pauley) McClendon. She was a member of Cadiz Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and serving others. Deanna Kimes was greatly adored and cherished by everyone who knew her. She was a force to be reckoned with. She was as beautiful as she was confident, strong and loyal. Her presence alone would light up any room, and she never met a stranger. Her laughter could be heard for miles and was infinitely contagious.
This mighty woman of God never missed an opportunity to serve others and build them up – she gave the best compliments! She loved hard, and she lived life to the fullest. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for her family and friends.
Deanna will be greatly missed, but her family takes solace in knowing that she has been reunited with her beloved daddy, and she is two-stepping down streets of gold with Jesus!! Until we meet again, Dee, your spirit will live on through the remarkable legacy you left behind and the countless memories we hold near and dear to our hearts. We love you!!!
She was preceded in death by her father, William Thomas McClendon; a brother, Tom “Bubba” McClendon; and a nephew, Ricky McClendon.
Survivors include her mother, Loraine McClendon; sister, Peanut McClendon (Phil) Scott; brother, Butch (Pauline) McClendon; her three sons, Josh Roane, Arch Roane and Jacob (Nicole) Roane; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville followed by the funeral service at 10 o’clock with Pastor Warner Collier officiating.
Dee will be laid to rest in the Jourdanton City Cemetery in Jourdanton, Texas following the funeral service.
Services entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral home