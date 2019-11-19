Antonio Roberto Aguilar 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Services are pending at Treviño Funeral Home for Antonio Roberto “Bobby” Aguilar, 80, of Beevill. He died Tuesday, Nov. 19. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Events Nov 21 2nd Annual Tour and Tasting! Thu, Nov 21, 2019 Free Nov 22 2nd Annual Tour and Tasting! Fri, Nov 22, 2019 Free Nov 23 2nd Annual Tour and Tasting! Sat, Nov 23, 2019 Free Nov 25 Beeville Art Museum: Thanksgiving Holiday Happenings Mon, Nov 25, 2019 Free Dec 7 Vintage Movie Night -It's a Wonderful Life Sat, Dec 7, 2019 Free