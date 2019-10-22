Israel S. Vega 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Services are pending at Treviño Funeral Home for Israel “Riley” S. Vega, 79, of Beeville. He died Tuesday, Oct. 22. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Events Oct 26 Gospel Jamboree Sat, Oct 26, 2019 Free Nov 3 Paddle the San Antonio River Sun, Nov 3, 2019 $20. Nov 7 Free Lecture Rosario- Mission of Mystery! With Guest Speaker Ernest Barnes, Goliad State Park and Historic Site Volunteer Thu, Nov 7, 2019 Free Nov 12 2019 Coastal Bend Day of Giving Tue, Nov 12, 2019 Nov 12 Coastal Bend Conservation and Environmental Awards Banquet Tue, Nov 12, 2019 $50 Nov 16 The Gimbles Sat, Nov 16, 2019 $10 Dec 7 Vintage Movie Night -It's a Wonderful Life Sat, Dec 7, 2019 Free