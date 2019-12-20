Jesse Esquibel Dec 20, 2019 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services are pending at Treviño Funeral Home for Jesse “Chuy” Esquibel, 61, of Beeville. He died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Events Jan 4 Try Outs for April 24th & 25th Production of "The Wild Women of Winedale" Sat, Jan 4, 2020 Free Jan 18 Free Vintage Movie Night - Some Like It Hot Sat, Jan 18, 2020 Free Feb 1 Marty Haggard - A Tribute to His Father, Merle Haggard Sat, Feb 1, 2020 $26 Feb 15 Free Vintage Movie Night - Breakfast at Tiffany's Sat, Feb 15, 2020 Free Feb 22 Live Oak County Historical Commission Lecture Sat, Feb 22, 2020 Free Mar 5 Lunch N Learn: Cowboy Poetry & Songs Thu, Mar 5, 2020 Free Mar 14 Free Vintage Movie Night - The Magnificent Seven Sat, Mar 14, 2020 Free Mar 19 Free Lecture: The Cart Wars and the Goliad Hanging Tree with Dr. Raymond Starr Thu, Mar 19, 2020 Free Mar 21 Patsy Torres as Patsy Cline Sat, Mar 21, 2020 $30 Apr 11 Free Vintage Movie Night - Second Hand Lions Sat, Apr 11, 2020 Free