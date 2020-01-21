Pedro Solorza Jan 21, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services are pending at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home for Pedro Solorza, 50, of Beeville. He died Sunday, Jan. 19, in a Corpus Christi hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Events Jan 21 Beeville Art Museum Exhibition: A Texan's View of Yesterday's Texas Tue, Jan 21, 2020 Free Jan 21 Beeville Art Museum Exhibition: BISD Art Contest Tue, Jan 21, 2020 Free Jan 22 San Antonio Bay Partnership's 10th Anniversary Conference & Celebration Wed, Jan 22, 2020 Free Jan 22 Beeville Art Museum Exhibition: A Texan's View of Yesterday's Texas Wed, Jan 22, 2020 Free Jan 22 Beeville Art Museum Exhibition: BISD Art Contest Wed, Jan 22, 2020 Free Jan 22 The Living Coast Wed, Jan 22, 2020 Free Jan 23 San Antonio Bay Partnership's 10th Anniversary Conference & Celebration Thu, Jan 23, 2020 Free Jan 23 Beeville Art Museum Exhibition: A Texan's View of Yesterday's Texas Thu, Jan 23, 2020 Free Jan 23 Beeville Art Museum Exhibition: BISD Art Contest Thu, Jan 23, 2020 Free Jan 24 Beeville Art Museum Exhibition: A Texan's View of Yesterday's Texas Fri, Jan 24, 2020 Free