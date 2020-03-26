Deborah Jo Merlo, 42, of Beeville, formerly of Corpus Christi, died on March 24, 2020. She was born on July 14, 1977 in Corpus Christi, Tx to Haim and Consuelo (Jasso) Landman. She had previously worked for the Bee County Office of Emergency Management.
She was preceded in death by her father, Haim Landman and her grandparents.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Israel Merlo of Beeville; mother, Consuelo Jasso Landman of Corpus Christi; brother, Mark Joe Landman of Corpus Christi; nephew, Marcos Joseph Landman of Corpus Christi.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel