Deborah Loraine Clay, 65, of Beeville, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Mrs. Clay was born Oct. 14, 1954, in Beeville to Marion James Sims and Annie May Brazil. She married Jasper Clay and was a retired LPN and a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Jasper Clay of Beeville; children, Valencia (Roger) Henderson of Jacksonville, Florida, and Gavin Tippens of Beeville; a brother, Robert Sims of Beeville; sisters, Julie (Anthony) Foley of Kenedy and Stephanie Sims of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Roger Henderson III, Brian Henderson, Brianna Henderson, Justin Guerra and Clarissa Tippens; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Treviño Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Tarver officiating.
