SKIDMORE – Delfina C. Salinas, 76, of Skidmore, passed away on May 31, 2021. She was born on Nov. 20, 1944, in Berclair, Texas, to Prajeres and Francisca (Ponce) Carabajal. She married Reynaldo Salinas on July 31, 1965, in Goliad, Texas. She had retired as a cafeteria employee with the Skidmore I.S.D.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reynaldo Salinas; daughter, Jesusa (Susie) Diaz; and three brothers, Rudy, Emilio and Jay Carabajal.
She is survived by four daughters, Deborah (the late Efraim) Lopez and Theresa (Joe) Gonzales both of Skidmore, Anna (Raymond) Hernandez of Flour Bluff and Lisa Contreras of Beeville; son-in-law, Reyes Diaz of Annaville; seven sisters, Celia (Lupe) Garcia of Brenham, Evila Ortiz of Victoria, Audelia (Jesse) Espinoza of Alice, Nora (Dennis) Rinehart and Yolanda (Ricky) Castilla both of Berclair, Adelfia (Sonny) Gutierrez and Ofelia Galindo both of Beeville; five brothers, Fernando (Rita) Carabajal of Austin, Ernest (Velia) Carabajal of Victoria, Arturo Carabajal of Beeville, Julio Carabajal of Pasadena and Michael Carabajal of Alice; sister-in-law, Dolores Carabajal of Beeville; grandchildren, Marina, Victoria L., Daniel Ray, Destynn, Victoria H. (Joshua), Joe Rey (Kara), Alex (Alexandra), Adrian, John Victor, Tori, Diego, Analicia and Laugro “Bubba”; great-grandchildren, Rebeca, Julius, Lucian, Ayden, Angelo, Maddox, Aries, Delilah, Achilles, Gisele and Adrian “AJ”.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Thursday, June 3, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, June 4, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Skidmore, Texas, with Father Thomas Goodwin officiating. Interment will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers are Daniel Ray Hernandez, John Victor Contreras, Diego Alejandro Diaz, Adrian Ramos, Joe Rey Gonzales and Alex Gonzales.
Honorary pallbearers are Laugro “Bubba” Gonzales, Destynn Hatcher, Ayden Gonzales, Achilles Gonzales, Aries Gonzales, Angelo Gonzales, Maddox Gonzales and Adrian “Monkey” Ramos.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel