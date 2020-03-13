In Memory of
Delia Rose Lohse
December 9, 1924 – March 12, 2020
Delia (Dea) Rose Lohse died peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends on March 12, 2020. She was born on December 9, 1924, to Emil George Guenther and Mathilda Mary Bednorz. Dea was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend to many. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Tynan, Texas. She worked for Sears, then D&E Discount Lumber Yard in Beeville until she retired. Her life was filled with love for her family who will miss her deeply but know she will always be watching over us.
Dea was born in Poth, Texas on December 9, 1924 and was the youngest of seven children. She went to school in Poth and at home learned the basics of farm and ranch living. She loved the outdoors tending to her garden and plants. Dea enjoyed cooking, sewing, watching her grandkids grow up, and serving her family and friends. She taught her grandkids to cook, to sew and to become productive members of society. She was waiting for her great-grandson to be born, and somehow she knew he was here so she quietly went to her eternal rest.
She was married to her husband, Henry Carl Lohse, on September 23, 1944 by Rev. Winters. Henry worked for the Department of Agriculture, Soil Conservation Service which took them to Floresville, Italy, Kenedy and in 1949 to Bee County where she lived for 70 years. In 1951, Henry began farming and ranching in Bee County, and Dea was able to apply skills that she had learned growing up. During their retirement years, they were able to travel along with some close friends to Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska and many other states in between.
Delia Rose Lohse is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Henry Carl Lohse; her parents, George and Mathilda Guenther; and her five brothers, Emil, Paul, Walter, Richard and Rudolph; one sister, Elenora; a daughter-in-law, Tamara Lohse; and a grandson, Chadwick Glenn McDonald.
She is survived by her three children: Katherine Rose McDonald and husband Michael, Carroll Wayne Lohse and wife Day, and William (Bill) Richard Lohse and wife Barbara. There are eight surviving grandchildren: Michelle Rene Dean and partner Kelly, Michael Worden McDonald II, Sheri Lynette Gallemore, Lori Lynn Simmons and husband Robert, Kevin Clark Lohse and wife Bri, Beth Ann Seger and husband Teo, Amanda Katherine Fontenot and husband Robby and Matthew William Lohse and wife Jennifer. The 16 great-grandchildren are: Ashley Michelle Hall and husband Donald, Kyle Aaron Dean, Devyn Rene Dean, William Hunter Gallemore, Dakota Lynn Gallemore, Annabelle Lynn Simmons, Dudley (Duke) Elo Lohse, Tamryn Bethany Lohse, Clark Mathew Seger, Eldon Joseph Seger, Pase Henry Seger, Tyce Henry Fontenot, Brooks Ryan Fontenot, Seth William Fontenot, Archie William Paul Lohse and Taylor Michelle McDonald. Great-great-grandchildren are Emily Michelle Hall, Wyatt James Hall, Allison Rose Hall, Reid Henry Dean and Joshua Lewis Spiars Jr.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Beeville.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Faith Lutheran Church with Rev. Gary Conklin officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Lohse, Robby Fontenot, Kevin Lohse, Teo Seger, Hunter Gallemore and Kyle Dean.
In lieu of flowers, please extend your thoughts in the form of a donation to the memorial fund at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at P.O. Box 96, Tynan, TX 78391 or to the memorial fund at Faith Lutheran Church, 1500 E. FM 351, Beeville, TX 78102.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Dea’s caregivers: Rachel Villarreal, Rose Arredondo and Sandra Maldonado.
