BEEVILLE – Mrs. Delia Moya Montemayor, 80, passed away on July 4, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Sept. 30, 1940, to the late Lucio and Francis (Garcia) Moya. She was a homemaker and had retired from her landscaping business.
She is survived by five daughters, Gloria (Abel Mosqueda) Arrellano of Beeville, Patricia Padilla of Santa Ana, California, Sandra (Larry) Cheesbro of Beeville, Denise (Eloy) Flores of Beeville and Synthia Thrasher of Sierra Vista, Arizona; one sister, Ofilia (Jesse) Garcia of San Antonio. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 pm on Friday, July 9, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum. Cremation services will follow.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel