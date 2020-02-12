Delia (Perez) Rivas, 90, of Beeville, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Mrs. Rivas was born Nov. 4, 1929, in Beeville to Jacinta Vera and Atanacio Gomez Perez. She married Nick Rivas Sr. and was retired from working for Beeville ISD for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Baldomero V. Perez and Pablo V. Perez; and sisters, Santos Medina, Inocencia “Chencha” Villegas, Ester Loya, Adelfa Alaniz, Lucia Cortez, Lillie Garcia and Alicia Rojas.
Survivors include daughters, Dianne (Fabian) Limon of Beeville and Rebecca Rivas of Seguin; sons, Fernando (Marta) Rivas, Nick (Rose) Rivas Jr., both of Beeville, Martin (Tammy) Rivas and Lawrence (L. Tammy) Rivas, both of Kingsville; 23 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated there Monday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. with Father Luke Thirunelliparambil officiating. Burial followed in Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers were Christopher Rivas, Henry Stamm, Nicholas Rivas, Jamie Del Bosque, Richard Mascorro Jr. and Jaime Rivas.
Honorary pallbearers were Henry Estrada and Christian Mascorro.
Treviño Funeral Home