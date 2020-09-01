Delores Saldana Rivas, 54, of Beeville, Texas passed away on August 28, 2020.
She was born in Beeville, Texas, to Victor Saldana and Olivia Perez on July 24, 1966.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gilbert Saldana; nephews, Gilbert Cisneros, Rockie Saldana and Geremiah Saldana.
Survivors include her significant other, Jesse Rivas; children, John Michael Garza (Melinda Ybarra) of Rockport, Texas, Christian Thomas of Goliad, Texas, and Amanda Delagarza (Ysabel Martinez III) OF Beeville, Texas; grandchildren, Nevaeh and Julian Garza, Alexander Thomas, Joel Baker, Kylee Kenney, Paul Kenney, Olivia Kenney, Saul Alcantar Jr., and Ysabel Martinez IV; Siblings, Rosa Moreno, Elva Rodriguez, Naty Garay, Selsa Cisneros, Rene Saldana, Noe Saldana, Victor Saldana and Robert Saldana.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, at 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Treviño Funeral Home with the Recession of the Rosary to follow at 7:00pm with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum.
Delores will be laid to rest at Riverdale Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gabriel Cisneros, Wally Saldana, Johnny Carabajal, John Robert Perez, Wesley Herrera, Johnny Gonzales, Ysabel Martinez III and Geronimo Saldana.
Burial was private.
Treviño Funeral Home