Deloris Virginia Stewart Ashley departed this life to join her father in Heaven on Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born in Strawn, Texas on November 18, 1936 to parents Cecil and Mary Ellen Bagus Stewart. She is preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Mary Ellen Stewart, two brothers, Wylie Cecil "Dub" Stewart and Benny Joe Stewart and husband Bob Ashley.
She is survived by her children Daniel M. James, David E. James and wife Linda, and Deborah L. Andrews; her eight grandchildren, Charity, Marci, Trinity, Amy, Matthew, Micah, Topaz and Jade; seventeen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris Jean Stewart Stevens and Daisy June Stewart Clayton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Ranger Texas.
