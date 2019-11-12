Denise C. Chenoweth, 86, of Skidmore, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Corpus Christi, where she had been living during her struggle with Alzheimer’s/dementia.
Ms. Chenoweth was born Jan. 5, 1933, in Los Angeles to Levert Voltair and Barbara Denise (Campion) Chenoweth. She was an avid horsewoman, breaking, riding and showing her horses, and rode for years with the South Texas Trail Riders on their annual trek to San Antonio. She retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, working at both the McConnell and Garza West Units where she was known as “Miss C.” She traveled extensively with Rockport Tours and made many friends throughout her travels. She enjoyed listening and singing along to old country music and hymns, and relaxing with her Trans Siberian Orchestra tapes or other classical music.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include five children, Weston J. (Wendy) Kimball Jr., Barbara Kimball, Buster (Dorothy) Kimball, JoDee Garcia and Juanita (Julio) Kimball; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov, 16, at 2 p.m. at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home chapel.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home