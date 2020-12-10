Denise Coquat Salvagno of Beeville, Texas passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the age of 64.
Denise was born May 17, 1956, in San Antonio to Marcellus and Jimmie J. (Greaves) Coquat. She married Michael Salvagno at Mission Conception in San Antonio on July 17, 1982. She was a high school graduate of South San and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southwest Texas University. As a dedicated teacher of 37 years, Denise taught at Hutchens Elementary in San Antonio and R.A. Hall Elementary in Beeville. She was active in activities that her children were involved in and with her community serving as group leader with the 4-H Sew & Show Club. She was the to-go-to girl for mentoring new teachers, making the best poster signs for any occasion, math after-school program and fantastic field trips and stimulating classes (no matter what the subject).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcellus and Jimmie Coquat; and a brother, Richard Coquat.
Survivors include her loving husband of 38 years, Michael Salvagno of Oakville; two sons, Jake Salvagno and Dillon Salvagno; a niece, Carla Gilliland Dartt; and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Beeville Education Foundation.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home