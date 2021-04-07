Dennis D. Clark “Denny,” 81, passed away at his home in Beeville on Thursday, April 1, 2021, with his daughter and faithful dog, Split, by his side.
Dennis was born August 10, 1939, in Freeport, Texas, to Robert Bailey and Olivia Marie (Mauer) Clark. He was a 1957 graduate of Sweeny High School. Scouting was an important part of Dennis’ boyhood, and he was certified as an Eagle Scout in 1955. He attended Texas Lutheran College on a football scholarship and completed his education at Southwest Texas University in San Marcos, earning a bachelor’s degree in business. He was also proud to serve his country in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Dennis and Delia “Dee” Davidson were married on September 16, 1960, in Fredericksburg, Texas, and they spent 35 years together, until her death in 1995.
Dennis was an astute businessman and entrepreneur. He moved his family to Beeville in 1971 to work for Urban Renewal. He becamethe city manager and worked tirelessly to better the city. He later went to work for Bob May at May Fabricating, where he became vice president and made many lifelong friends along the way.
After retiring, Dennis continued to serve his community and fearlessly fight to protect the integrity of the city he loved. He was a man of strong faith and was an active member of Grace Covenant Church in Beeville. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on his ranch and proudly served as a leader in the Redfish Bay Chapter of CCA.
Spending time with people he cared about was important to Dennis. Those who knew him well will miss his storytelling, insightful conversation, contagious laughter and his excellent cooking.
He is survived by a son, Dennis Scott Clark and wife Melissa of Seguin, along with their children, Caitlin and Cameron; a daughter, Margaret Clark Elliott and husband Rob of Dalhart, along with their children, Olivia and Robin; and a brother, Robert F. Clark, his wife Jane of Plano, and their family.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Dennis’ residence, 895 Deaf Smith Road, Beeville, with Pastor Tom MacGregor officiating. All friends and family are welcome to join in this celebration of life. The service will be outdoors, and the dress is casual. We will have food and fellowship afterwards for all who wish to join.
Memorial donations may be made to one of the following:
• Grace Covenant Church, P.O. Box 2001, Beeville, TX 78104 (361-358-1010)
• Coastal Conservation Association: CCA Texas, 6919 Portwest Dr., Suite 100, Houston, TX 77024, (713-626-4222), online: ccatexas.org/donate – Please indicate that the donation is for the Redfish Bay Chapter.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, Beeville chapter: VFW Post # 9170, P.O. Box 147, Beeville, TX 78104 (361-542-4177) Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital: 2222 Welborn St., Dallas, TX 75219, (214-559-7650), website: scottishriteforchildren.org.
For all donations, please indicate that it is in memory of Dennis Clark, your name and address and my name, Margaret Clark Elliott, P.O. Box 4546, Beeville, TX 78104, so that I will receive notification of your donation. Thank you.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home