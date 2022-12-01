Dennis Ray Stephenson, 73, of Beeville, Texas, passed away following a brief illness during the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline in Corpus Christi.
Dennis was born in Beeville on October 17, 1949 to Eugene Howard Stephenson and Mary Jane (Eaves) Stephenson. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He married Norma G. Staples in 1974 in Rockport and to this union was born two sons, Robby and Shawn. Dennis was of the Baptist faith and did roughneck work in the oil field industry for 17 years and was a jailer with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, watching his favorite Dallas Cowboys games, and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Mary Stephenson.
Left behind to cherish fond memories are his loving wife of 48 years, Norma Gay Stephenson of Beeville; two sons, Robby (Tara) Stephenson and Shawn (Lori) Stephenson; two brothers, Jerry Stephenson and Gene Stephenson; a sister, Glenda Law; and eight grandchildren, Taylen Rori Stephenson, Gage Rylan Stephenson, Karcyn Emori Stephenson, Daison Trigo, Bailey Remmers, Brooklynn Remmers, Madelyn Stephenson and Mila Stephenson.
To My Loving Father
We never really shared our feelings,
Hardly ever said the words,
I’ve always known that you loved me,
Without them ever being heard.
Now that you are gone,
Realization starts setting in,
The one that I looked up to,
I can’t come see at home again.
You never got to sit in your chair,
Enjoy your Thanksgiving meal,
Watch the football game on your TV,
Or smile when I walked in.
It hurts more than I’ve ever felt,
I wish time could be reversed,
I want and hope that you did know,
I loved you just as much.
OI know this is good-bye for now,
Until God calls me home,
When that time comes for me,
I just want you to know,
The words we hardly ever said,
Will be the first you know.
From His Loving Sons