Derek Lane Henry “Henry,” 56, of Moody died Monday May 16, 2022, at his home in Moody. He was born October 1, 1965, in Houston to Leslie Ray and Martha Ann (Wise) Henry.
Henry was an Engineer for The Waco Fire Department and has been with the Waco Fire Department since 1995. He also was the Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter & Fuel Specialist for the Temple Airport since 1995. If he wasn’t working, he was out enjoying life camping, hunting, fishing, and traveling. He was happiest when he could be outdoors spending time with family and friends. Whether he was deep sea fishing or setting trot lines in a creek, Henry had a lifelong love of time on the water. His commitment to those he cared about ran deep. Those who knew him had no doubt he would be there in a second when he was needed. When he wasn’t needed, he was busy figuring out his next epic prank and his pranks were epic indeed!
He will be missed by family, friends and fellow firefighter brothers/sisters.
Survivors include his parents Lesley and Ann Henry of Beeville, Texas; a son, Bryne Henry of Dallas; a daughter, Danielle McNiel and husband Petar of Temple; two brothers, Matthew Henry and wife Gina of Beeville and Alan Henry and wife Melissa of Florida; and two grandchildren, Reed and Rayleigh McNiel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Junior Fire Cadets of Temple as a scholarship for kids in remembrance of Derek Henry. This program assists kids who are interested in the industry to attend summer fire camp.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at The Fulfilled Life Church, 1110 E. Houston Street, Beeville, Texas. A second memorial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday May 28, 2022, at The Hilton Waco, 113 South University Parks Drive Waco, Texas 76701.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.