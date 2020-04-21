Diana Marie (Silvas) Flores, 76, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Mrs. Flores was born October 12, 1943, in San Diego, Texas to Ignacio Silva and Angelica (Barrera) Silva. She married Roberto L. Flores on July 23, 1960, and earned her associate’s degree. She was retired as a teacher assistant and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Preceded in death by her parents, Ignacio Silva and Angelica (Barrera) Silva; a son, James Flores; and a sister, Adela Cantu.
Survivors include a daughter, Sandra (Jim) Placke from Austin, Texas; a son, Frank (Jiecelle) Flores from Leander, Texas; four grandchildren, Elliot and Evan Placke and Kaelyn and Lucas Flores; and a brother, Ruben Silva.
Due to the COVID-19 a private burial will be held for the immediate family only.
Pallbearers will be Elliot Placke, Evan Placke, Kaelyn Flores, Lucas Flores, Frank Flores and Jim Placke.
Treviño Funeral Home