May 19, 1967 - July 25, 2022
Funeral service for Diannia Lynn Coleman will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Fairview Baptist Church located at 104 Hwy 71/84, Coushatta, LA 71019. Burial will follow at Davis Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 29th at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home and again on Saturday the 30th from 9 a.m. until service time at Fairview Baptist Church.
Diannia, 55 years of age and a resident of Campti, LA passed away on July 25, 2022. She was born on May 19, 1967 to Don and Gladys Coleman in Houston, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Stephen Coleman.
She is survived by her children, Kristina Millard and husband Evan, Sergio Gonzales, and Ethaen Bynog; her significant other and close friend, Cleveland Bynog; grandchildren, Kennedy Millard, Emma Millard, Joshua Gonzales, Jarred Gonzales, Julian Gonzales, Tristen Gonzales and Christopher Michael Gonzales; siblings, Beth Womack, Kelly Coleman and wife Sonya, Shaun Coleman and wife Jessica, and Robert Fleming; the father of her children, Frank Gonzales, Jr.; step children, Frank Gonzales, III, and Chris Gonzales; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and an extended family in Texas.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Shaun Coleman, Spencer Coleman, Kelly Coleman, Cody Potts, Jarred Gonzales, and Julian Gonzales. Honorary pallbearers are Ethaen Bynog, Cleveland Bynog, Frank Gonzales, Jr., and Joshua Gonzales.