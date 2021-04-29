Domingo E. “Erasmo” Garcia, Sr., 85, beloved husband, father and grandfather was called to his eternal resting place on April 26, 2021. He entered this world on June 9, 1935, and was born to Alonso and Timothea Garcia.
Those who knew Domingo knew that he took great pride in his beautiful wife and family. He also had a particular love for music and instruments. As a young man, he started and sang as lead in his very own band and later in life you were always able to hear him singing and enjoying music with whomever was near. Domingo leaves behind many memories for his loved ones to cherish closely, and we will forever miss his laugh and smile.
Domingo is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Abran Garcia; sister, Rebecca Ortiz and daughter, Rosemary A. Martinez.
He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Alvina P. Garcia; children, Leticia (Jaime) Trevino, Norma (Rolando) Vela, Domingo (Anna) Garcia, Jesse (Crystal) Garcia, Candelaria (Robert) Nunez, David (Sonia) Garcia, Danny (Celina) Garcia and Eddie (Benita) Garcia; sister, Gregoria Guerrero; brother, Louis Ray Garcia and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services were held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beeville, Texas.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. 361-242-3205. Please visit our website at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.