BEEVILLE – Domingo P. Camacho, 78, of Beeville, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020. He was born on Aug. 16, 1942, in Beeville to Luis and Juanita (Salinas) Camacho. He married Oralia Villarreal in 1970 in Beeville and was a retired automotive mechanic.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Oralia V. Camacho; one sister, Eulalia Gomez and her husband Adolfo; and two brothers, Reyes and Nicolas Camacho.
Domingo is survived by two sons, Domingo Camacho, Jr. of Beeville and David (Jenny) Camacho of Houston; four brothers, Teodoro Camacho of Houston, Juan Camacho of Alvin, Santos and Jose Camacho, both of Victoria. He is also survived by two grandchildren, David Camacho, Jr. and Brittany Nicole Camacho; and three great-grandchildren, Zoey Mata, Isabella Camacho and Sophia Verde.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Friday, Oct. 30, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 7pm. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Oak Park Memorial with Pastor Rickey Roman officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are Nick Camacho, Adan Camacho, Adolfo Gomez, David Camacho, David Camacho, Jr., John Gomez and Vicente Barrera, Jr.
