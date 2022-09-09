BEEVILLE – Domingo Puga, Sr., 61, passed away on September 7, 2022. He was born on May 28, 1961, in Beeville, Texas to Benito and Paula (Fernandez) Puga. He married Mary Jane Tapia on July 10, 1982, in Beeville. He had worked several years with BCAA and had retired from the oilfield industry as a roustabout.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jacob Travis Puga; two brothers, Gustavo Puga and Benito Puga, Jr and three sisters, Anita Guzman, Odelia Pena, and Dalia Vera.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary Jane Puga; one daughter, Cecelia (Daniel) Maldonado; two sons, Domingo (Alyssa) Puga, Jr and Johnny Angel (Yesenia) Puga; three brothers, Arnulfo (Maria) Puga, Argumero Puga and Angel (Sonia) Puga; three sisters, Carmen (Roland) Garcia, Modesta Hernandez and Jenny (Daniel) Chavez. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are Angel Puga, Samuel Duran, Joe Perez, Victor Silva, Fred Barrera, and Geronimo Saldana.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial Chapel