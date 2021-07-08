Domingo Rosales Sr., age 82, was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He left this world peacefully on Sunday, July 4, 2021 in his home with his beloved son, daughter-in-law, sister, and girlfriend by his side.
Born March 5th, 1939, to Longino & Elvira Rosales in Karnes City, Texas. Domingo lived in Karnes City all his life. He was 1 of 5 children. Domingo owned a company called Domingo Rosales Contracting, which served Karnes County and surrounding counties. He was a successful businessman. Domingo loved to spend time with all family members and friends in his mancave. He never knew the answer NO. He helped everyone, from giving them a few beers to housing them if needed. He was an avid cowboy’s fan and loved his football pots. He always filled the room with love and laughter.
Domingo is survived by his sons, Domingo (Monica) Rosales Jr, and James (Lupe) Rosales of Karnes City; daughters, Melissa Rosales of Beeville, Texas, Shelly Garza of Beeville, Texas, Marcella Rosales of Austin, Texas, and Diane Benavides of Karnes City, Texas; sister, Josie (Paul) R Perez of Beeville, Texas; mothers of his children, Minnie Rosales of Karnes City, Texas, Olga Galvan of Beeville, Texas; and girlfriend, Diane Garcia of Karnes City, Texas. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 18 great- grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, friends; and beloved dogs, Cookie and My Boy.
Domingo is preceded in death by his parents, Longino & Elvira Rosales; sons Juanito Rosales, and Leroy Benavides; brothers, Elias Rosales, and Roberto Rosales; and sister, Erlinda Rosales Munoz.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021 starting at 9:00 a.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City, Texas. With burial following at The Rosales Private Cemetery Karnes City, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be James Rosales, Aaron Rosales, Steel Rosales, Michael Rosales Sr., Merced Rosales, Domingo Tovar, Roberto Rosales Jr., and Guadalupe Rosales.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Paul Perez, Skiyln Rosales, Michael Ray Rosales, and Ronnie Rosales.