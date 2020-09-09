NORMANNA – Donal Elton Meynig II, of Normanna, passed away on Sept. 6, 2020. He was born on Jan. 21, 1970, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Donal Elton and Cheryl (McCoy) Meynig. He married Laurine Cole on Nov. 15, 1997, in Anniston, Alabama. He had worked in the landscaping industry.
He is survived by his wife, Laurine C. Meynig, and his parents, Donal Elton and Cheryl R. Meynig, all of Normanna, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 10 am to 12 noon on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at San Domingo Cemetery in Normanna, Texas.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel