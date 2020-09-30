NORMANNA – Donal Elton Meynig, reported for his final duty station in God’s heavenly army at 1:40 am, Monday, September 28, 2020. Don was born on Oct. 17, 1944, in Beaumont, Texas, to Cecil Elton and Margaret Hilda (Lacouture) Meynig. He married Cheryl McCoy on July 2, 1964, in Houston, Texas.
In 1973, Don received a BBA in Management Information Systems from the University of Houston, and in 1978 he received his MBA in Finance from Webster University. Mr. Meynig was a 1996 graduate of the National Defense University’s Information Resources Management College Advanced Management Program and was a certified Chief Information Officer. He was also a 2002 graduate of the U.S. Army War College and held a Master of Strategic Planning degree from that institution.
Don began his career as an Army private. He attended OCS at Fort Benning and was commissioned in the infantry. He is a Vietnam veteran, having served as a company commander with the 1/8th Infantry Battalion, 4th Infantry Division. He served over twenty years of active service in various positions culminating in his assignment as Assistant Chief of Staff for Information Management for the 91st Division (Tng) where he developed and installed that organization’s first local area network. He retired from the Army in 1987 in the grade of lieutenant colonel.
In 1988, Don returned to the army as a Civil Service employee. In 1991, he was appointed as the Sixth U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Information Management (DCSIM). He was the first civilian employee ever to hold that position. He implemented the first local area network at Sixth U.S. Army. His tenure as DCSIM was marked by a series of innovative IT initiatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Donal Elton Meynig, Jr. and his mother-in-law, Virginia G. Turner.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl R. Meynig of Normanna; one sister, Barbara (Mike) Batey of Houston; daughter-in-law, Laurine Meynig of Normanna; godsons, Michael and Eric Taylor of Beeville; and goddaughter, Destiny Irwin of Laramie, Wyoming.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Friday, Oct. 2, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel led by Mr. Robert Bruce. Interment with full military honors will follow at the San Domingo Cemetery in Normanna, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Taylor, Eric Taylor, Gilbert Hernandez, Sergio Reyes, Mike McCoy and Sam McCoy.
