Donald “Don” Mathis Bryant, Jr., 62, passed away Monday August 12, 2019 in La Vernia, Texas. Don was born in Burnet, Texas on October 3, 1956.
Don is preceded in death by his wife, Laura Bryant, his sister and parents.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Christine Campbell (Sean) and stepson, James Grunewald (Erin). Known as Granddad Don.
He will be missed by his three grandchildren, Tristan, Brooke and Aubrey. Don’s greatest joys in life were spending time with family, and reading a great book, usually about history. He had many exciting stories about his traveling, mountain climbing and when he was in a band.
After graduating college, Don had a 30-year career teaching high school and sharing his passion for literature. He recently retired from Beeville ISD. Don will be greatly missed but his stories of adventure and memories will live on in the hearts of his family.
Per Don’s wishes, his family will hold a private memorial service in Rockport, Texas to spread his ashes where his wife of 25 years was also memorialized.