Donald Gene Ferrell, 86, passed away peacefully at his home in George West, Texas, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Don was born July 4, 1934, at home in Sarah Ann, West Virginia, to Archie and Mona Ferrell. He married Anna Mae Ferrell on March 16, 1956 in Sarah Ann, West Virginia. He moved to Texas in 1958 and owned his own businesses, Don’s Body Shop for many years, then Don’s wrecker Service until he retired.He was involved in the Live Oak Sheriffs Mounted Posse for years and bowled on a League at the Bee Family Fun Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Anna Mae Ferrell; and several brothers and sisters.
Don is survived by his son, Greg (Kathy) Likens, two daughters, Donna Kay Crum and Jean Ann Ferrell; three sisters, Leaveda Ferrell, Joyce Bailey and Dreama (Bruce) Shultz; three brothers, Jr. (Frances) Ferrell, Mike (Robbie) Ferrell and Rex (Sharon) Ferrell; eight grandchildren, Lessa Crum, Justin Likens, Joshua (Courtney) Likens, Jennifer Likens, Kelsi (Brian) Fetterman, Russtin (Brandi) Miller, Janie (Shannon) Taylor and Tyler (Sarah) Townsend; 15 great-grandchildren, Jack, Parker, Hudson, Abigail, Annah Kay, Lauren, Javen, Ryleigh, Morgan, Stetson, Paisley, Braydin, Harper, Maisie and Bellamy; and two great-great-grandchildren, Cayson and Payton.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West.
The funeral service was conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Galloway & Sons Chapel with nephew John Ferrell officiating. Burial followed at the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Justin Likens, Joshua Likens, Russtin Miller, Tyler Townsend, Dwayne Ferrell and Brian Fetterman.
Honorary pallbearers were Shannon Taylor, Jeffery Justice, David Pulliam, Jeffery Pulliam and John Bednorz.
Memorial donations may be given to the George West Cemetery Association.
The family of Don Ferrell wishes to extend its sincere thanks to Dr. Owen Parker at Methodist Hospital in Jourdanton, Jean Thomas, RN, with Exclusive Home Health & Hospice and his daughter, Donna Kay, for her daily devotion and constant care throughout the duration of his illness.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home