Donald George Loving, Jr., 72, of Beeville and Rockport, Texas, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Donald was born July 17, 1948, in San Angelo to Elsie Stasa. He married Diana Neal in Corpus Christi on June 14, 1982. He was a proud member of the U.S. military and served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1973. He received several awards during his time of service, including the Vietnam Service Medal. He proudly wore his SeaBee’s cap everywhere he went.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsie Stasa and Johnny Stasa; his two daughters, Tonya Loving and Meghan Loving; his nephew, Brett Dunn; and his wife, Diana Loving.
Donald is survived by his sister, Kathy Hilt of Woodlands; his brothers, John Stasa (Gayle) of Victoria, Allen Stasa (Laurie) of Victoria, Larry Stasa of Manor, and Dennis Stasa (Donna) of San Antonio; his sisters-in-law, Judith Neal Stubbs (Jay Grekin) of Dallas and Sara Jane Dunn (Allen Lee) of Beeville; his daughter, Elizabeth (Lisa) Curran (Loving) of Corpus Christi; his two sons, Timothy John Loving (Jen) and James Loving, both of Austin; his grandchildren, Kayla Stokley (Austin), Chase Stokley (Kaylen), Carleigh Curran, Rexton Loving, Vivien Loving and Marek Loving; his great-grandchild Kaytin Lofthouse; his nephew, Neal Dunn (Melinda); grand-nephews, Luke Dunn and Colton Dunn (Dana Rogers Dunn) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain James Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
