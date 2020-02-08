Dora Angermiller Fehlis, 95, formerly of Beeville, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Mrs. Fehlis was born March 24, 1924, in Pawnee to Charlie Ervin and Pearl Taylor Angermiller. She married Chester Fehlis on Oct. 25, 1944, in Beeville and worked as a Bell telephone operator and later as receptionist for Dougherty Properties.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Dec. 29, 2014.
Survivors include two children, Chester (Jan) Fehlis Jr. of College Station and Shirley Sue (Steve) Pullin of Victoria; grandchildren, Stacey Carroll, Leslie Dawley, Michael Fehlis, Kristy Hennessey, Kelly Pullin and Kacy Pullin; 12 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Thelma (Cotton) Wolfe of Kerrville and Alma (Yeak) Skelton of Irving.
Visitation was held Thursday, Feb. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. A private burial took place at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice or to South Texas Hospice of Victoria.
