Mrs. Dora Garza, 87, passed away on Dec. 11, 2021. She was born on Oct. 26, 1934, to Presciliano and Maria Salome Ruiz Martinez. She married Theodoro R. Garza on Sept. 19, 1952, in Beeville, Tx. She was a dedicated homemaker, but the one thing she loved the most was spending time with her loving children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother, Adan R. “El Bugle” Martinez.
She is survived by her daughter, Rosie Maldonado of Beeville; two sons, Ted M. (Maria) Garza of Kyle, Texas, and BennyR. Garza of Beeville; three sisters, Rosa Munoz, Mary Bonham and Hope Ashton all of Beeville; grandchildren, Alex (Marlene) Maldonado, Albert Maldonado, Desiree Nicole Garza, Benny Ray “BJ” Garza, Anna (Larry) Mosley, Markus Garza, Teodoro Garza III, Reva J. (Shannon) Beene and Brandie M. (Daniel) Cordova. She is also survived by 15 great grandchildren and one more en route.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. The holy rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Fr. Richard Gonzales as celebrant. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are Alex Maldonado, Albert Maldonado, Benny Ray “BJ” Garza Jr., Markus Garza, Reva J. Beene and Brandie M Cordova.
Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Borrego, Desiree Nicole Garza, Anna Mosley and Teodora Garza III.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Funeral Home