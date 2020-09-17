Doris Ann (Phillips) Garcia passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, at the age of 53.
Doris was born December 20, 1966, in Marshall, Texas, to Robert Leo and Barbara Ann (Sheeran) Phillips. She was a 1985 graduate of A.C. Jones High School. This loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister put others before her and fought her battle against breast cancer until the very end. She loved hummingbirds and puppies and enjoyed planting colorful hibiscus shrubs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Barbara Phillips; and her stepfather, Charles White.
Doris leaves behind her husband of 26 years, Johnny Garcia of Beeville; four sons, Nathan G., Marcos, Juan and Jonathan Garcia; seven grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Cindi Eissler; two brothers, Sean Phillips and Patrick Phillips; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with the funeral service at 2 o’clock. Burial will follow at the Phillips Ranch.
Pallbearers will be Sean Phillips, Patrick Phillips, Jonathan Garcia, Nathan Garcia, Marcos Garcia and John Martinez.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home