It is with great sorrow that we mourn the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend, Doris Houlihan Wilson, of Beeville, Texas at the age of 95.
Doris was born in Gussettville, a small community along the banks of the Nueces River in Live Oak County in 1926 to Charles Edward and Myrtle Gallagher Houlihan. The family moved to Beeville when Doris was a toddler where she lived until after her graduation from Beeville High School.
Doris joins her loved ones Milton (Willie) Wilson, her husband; Lisa Stedman Stewart, her daughter; Myldred Robinson, sister and Charles Houlihan, brother; and parents Ed and Myrtle Houlihan. Former husbands Edward Stelzer and Troy Stedman also predecease Doris.
Doris will be lovingly remembered by her son Egan Stelzer (Janice), grandchildren Jeffrey Stelzer (Sara), Angela Marsh (James), and Tayler Bavender (Josh). Seven great grandchildren also survive her: Camryn, Madison and Emersyn Stelzer, U.S. Army Specialist Cole Marsh and Avery Marsh, Liam and Nolan Bavender. Doris is also survived by a sister-in-law, Eloise Houlihan; three nieces Cheryl Jackson, Jana Robinson and Debbie Houlihan (Dennis Lee) and a nephew, Eddie Houlihan (Deborah).
Doris, a lifelong Catholic, was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She sang in the choir, was a member of the altar and vigil societies and volunteered with bingo. She also volunteered as a Pink Lady at Christus Spohn Hospital in the gift shop/snack bar for many years.
Doris was proud of her Irish heritage and her close ties to her immediate and extended family. Doris was funny and always quick with the wise cracks. She was also headstrong and never afraid to give you her opinion. She was a loving, caring person who will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beeville with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. followed by a Rosary, a funeral Mass, and burial at Gussettville Cemetery in Live Oak County. Pallbearers are Charles Bludau, Richard Bludau, Joe Garcia, Eddie Houlihan, James Marsh III, and Jeff Stelzer. Honorary pallbearers are Gino Garcia, John Matthews, and Dr. Gary Schultz.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff of John Paul II Nursing Home in Kenedy, Texas, for their care and compassion.
In the name of Doris Houlihan Wilson memorial donations may be made to the Gussettville Cemetery Association, Box 326, George West, Texas 78022.
“We will meet again, joyfully, on the other side.”