Doris Jean Hester, former Worthy Grand Matron of the Texas Order of the Eastern Star, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2022. She was 90.
Doris was born February 6, 1932 in Telephone, Texas to William Randolph Perkins and Eva Luvisey (Hill) Perkins. She married Johnny Lee Hester on March 14, 1953 in Beeville and was a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed working with her fellow sisters in Easter Star.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Eva Perkins; and her husband, Johnny Hester on February 6, 2011.
Survivors include a son, Johnny Lee (Chris) Hester Jr. of Lafayette, Louisiana; a daughter, Patricia Diane Smith (Greg) of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Brooke Elizabeth (Jason) Strait, Amy Catherine (Liz) Jones and Chad Alan Guidry; two great-grandchildren, Morgan and Cooper Strait; a sister, Cynthia Bradfute; and a brother, Don Perkins.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 28, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
Doris will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Johnny, at 2:30 p.m. Monday, August 29, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home